Toyota Waiting Period June 2023 In India – Over 12 Months

Toyota commands a waiting period of over 12 months for Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta in the months of June 2023 in India

Despite the commencement of the third shift at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka, which has helped in increasing production and reducing the waiting period last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) still commands a waiting of over a year for its models like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta in the month of June 2023.

Last month, the Japanese auto major recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in India and the waiting period for its models is expected to reduce significantly in the near future. The S, G and V strong hybrid variants of the Hyryder have a waiting period of over 12 months each. The base mild hybrid petrol MT has it between 8 and 10 months this month.

The S and G manual mild hybrid petrol versions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder come with a waiting period of 4 to 5 months each. The V MT 2WD and 4WD variants ask for a waiting period of up to 8 and up to 6 weeks respectively. The Innova Hycross was launched in India only a few months ago and it has been well-received by consumers.

Toyota Models Waiting Period In June 2023 1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Over 12 Months 2. Toyota Innova Hycross Over 12 Months 3. Toyota Glanza Up To 6 Months 4. Toyota Fortuner Up To 4 Months 5. Toyota Camry Up To 4 Months 6. Toyota Vellfire Up To 8 Months 7. Toyota Innova Crysta Over 12 Months

All variants of the hybrid monocoque MPV command a waiting period of over 12 months each. The E, S, G and V manual iterations of the Toyota Glanza command a waiting period between 4 and 6 weeks each while the S and V AT variants ask for a waiting of 5 to 6 months each.

The G AT has it at 3 to 4 months and the CNG version commands a waiting of 4 to 6 weeks this month. The 4X2 variant of the Toyota Fortuner has a waiting of 10 to 12 weeks but the 4×4 version has it at only 6 to 8 weeks. The petrol engine equipped Fortuner and the range-topping Legender have a waiting of 3 to 4 months and 4 to 6 weeks each.

Customers wanting to own the base variant of the Innova Crysta will have to wait 5 to 6 months while the other two trims have it over 12 months each. The Toyota Camry and Vellfire command a waiting period of up to 4 and 8 months respectively.