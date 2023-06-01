Toyota Posts Highest Ever Monthly Sales In India With 110% Growth

Toyota posted its highest-ever monthly sales of 20,410 units in the month of May 2023 with a YoY growth of 110 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today announced that it has achieved its highest-ever monthly cumulative sales of 20,410 units in the month of May 2023. In comparison to the same period last year with 10,216 units, a YoY positive sales surge of 110 per cent was noted. The Japanese manufacturer posted a domestic tally of 19,379 units.

The total exports stood at 1,031 units for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder midsize SUV. The company recorded a MoM sales increase of 32 per cent as 15,510 units were sold in the previous month of April 2023. Toyota endured a 42 per cent growth in the first five months of the Calendar year 2023 by selling 82,763 units as against 58,505 units during the corresponding period in 2022.

Speaking of the sales performance, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We believe that the strong upward trajectory, highlights the company’s customer alignment and ever-growing product popularity with the latest launches like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the Hilux that continue to support the strong sales momentum in their respective segments. The popularity of Hilux, in particular, continues to grow and exhilarate customers all over India, thanks to its versatility and robust performance.”

Toyota recently ramped up its production at the Bidadi plant located in Karnataka to meet the demand for Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It must be noted that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which has several commonalities with the Hyryder, is also rolled out of the same manufacturing unit.

The third shift commenced in May 2023 and Toyota says it made a significant contribution to the brand’s highest domestic sales in a month in India. Recently, TKM announced the “Great 4X4 X-pedition”, designed to engage with the 4×4 SUV enthusiasts across the country by offering ‘exciting and thrilling off-roading experiences’.

It is planned to be held across four zones (regional level – North, South, East and West), with a ‘Grand National 4×4 X-pedition’. Toyota is expected to launch the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx next while the rebadged Ertiga is also rumoured to be under development.