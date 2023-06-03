Two All-New 7-Seater Toyota Hybrid SUVs Launching Next Year

Toyota is expected to launch two all-new 7-seater SUVs in India next year and both of them could be powered by hybrid engines

In 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) could launch two all-new hybridised SUVs in India. While their launch timeline is not officially confirmed yet, reports indicate that the seven-seater Corolla Cross is heading to India next year while the new generation Fortuner could also make its way to local shores. Here we have covered all the necessary details:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The Japanese manufacturer is said to be evaluating a three-row SUV based on the global Corolla Cross for India. It will more likely compete against Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the likes. The international-spec Corolla Cross has a wheelbase length of 2.64 metres and thus it could be extended for use in India.

It sits on the same TNGA-C platform as the Innova Hycross, which is already localised in India. Compared to the global model, we can expect longer rear doors to accommodate more passengers. The exterior may also get minor changes in the India-spec version. As for the performance, 2.0L naturally-aspirated petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines found in the Hycross could be utilised. In global markets, the Corolla Cross is retailed with a 1.8L engine.

2. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The world premiere of the new generation Toyota Fortuner will likely happen in early 2024. Considering that India is one of the highly popular markets for the full-size SUV, we can expect it to arrive in the second half of 2024. It will gain an assortment of revisions inside and out while a hybridised diesel engine is a high possibility.

Only a few weeks ago, the fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma made its debut in the United States. The design of the pickup truck is said to influence the overall styling of the upcoming Fortuner and its dimensions could grow as well. It will have a more striking front fascia with sharper design elements and the rear will be sportier than the existing model.

In addition, the cabin will be more upmarket too with the presence of ADAS-based technologies and more modern features.