Top 6 Big SUV And MPV Launches Over The Next 12 Months

The upcoming Auto Expo 2023 will witness the launch of several new SUVs, MPVs, and electric cars in the Indian market

With the Indian automobile market now springing back to action after the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of carmakers are now working on introducing their new offerings to the Indian market. As many as 6 new big SUVs and MPVs will be launched in the market in early 2023 and here is everything you need to know about them.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta facelift is likely to make its debut in the first half of 2023 and will be offered with a long list of updates including a revised exterior styling, new features, an updated cabin, and better safety. While the powertrain options will remain similar, the Creta is expected to become the second Hyundai car in India to be offered with LEVEL 2 ADAS safety tech.

2. Tata Harrier Facelift

It has been a long time since the Tata Harrier made its Indian debut and is yet to receive any major update since then. Multiple reports suggest that the new Harrier facelift is likely to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and will boast a number of updates including styling updates and new powertrain options.

3. Maruti Baleno Cross

The Maruti Baleno Cross, internally codenamed the YTB, is likely to make its Indian debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The YTB cross will share its underpinnings with the Baleno and will challenge the entry-level compact SUVs in the country. The Indian carmaker is also expected to offer this new SUV with the 1.0L BoosterJet turbo petrol engine.

4. Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is currently one of the most talked about MPVs in the country and will boast a new monocoque platform and new hybrid powertrain options for buyers. Additionally, it will also offer a more comfortable and practical cabin. Toyota is yet to share more details about the launch of the Innova Hycross but we expect it to make debut next month in India.

5. Citroen Midsize SUV

After launching the new C3 hatchback in the country, Citroen is currently working on launching a number of new offerings for the Indian market. These also include a new midsize SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the MG Astor. While the brand is yet to share official details, this new midsize SUV will be based on the same C-Cubed program and is likely to be the C3 Aircross and its launch expected around early 2023.

6. New-Gen Kia Carnival

The new-gen Kia Carnival is yet to make its Indian debut and offers updated styling, better safety, and improved comfort levels inside the cabin. The Korean carmaker is expected to soon introduce this premium MPV in the country. The Carnival is currently the most expensive Kia car on sale in India and it could launch next year in sub 45 lakh price segment.