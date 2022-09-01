Kia Posts 33% Growth In August 2022 – Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival

Kia posted 22,322 unit sales in the domestic market in the month of August 2022 with a YoY volume increase of 33.27 per cent

Kia India has today announced the sales tally for the month of August 2022 as it has clocked a total of 22,322 units in the domestic market with a YoY volume increase of 33.27 per cent. With its numbers, the brand retained its position within the top five. The Seltos finished on top of the sales standings with a total of 8,652 units.

It has been followed by the Sonet compact SUV, which endured a total of 7,838 units while the Carens garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 5,558 units. The flagship Carnival premium MPV managed a total of 274 units in the month of August 2022. In the first eight months of this calendar year, Kia posted 1,66,167 unit sales.

This led to a YoY volume jump of 29 per cent compared to the same period in CY 2021, which in turn is more than the auto industry growth of approximately 17 per cent. The company recorded more than 1.20 lakh units of the Seltos and Sonet combined in the first eight months of CY 2022.

Going a little deeper, the Seltos has contributed with 65,513 units and Sonet with 55,740 units while the Carens’ numbers attributed to 42,489 units at an average of over 6,000 units each month since its launch earlier this year. Kia has gone past the 2.20 lakh cumulative sales mark this year.

Kia India has recorded its highest ever monthly export figure as a dispatch of over 8,100 units to the global markets was endured in the month of August 2022. Speaking on the performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said,

“We have been observing upward sales momentum since the beginning of this year, and it is a good sign for the Indian automotive market. Comparing the quarters, our monthly average so far for Q3 of 2022 stands at 7.8% over Q2 and 10.9% over Q1 of this year, indicating gradual improvement in supply chain constraints and healthy consumer sentiment. With the demand and supply curve staying positive, we are optimistic that an excellent festive season in terms of sales is ahead of us.”