2023 Hyundai Creta To Get Tucson-Like ADAS Features In India

Hyundai Creta offers 3 engine options including a 1.5 L diesel engine, 2023 facelift will make it an even better package compared with its rival

The Hyundai Creta is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market and takes on the rivals like the Kia Seltos. However, with new rivals like the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Grand Vitara all set to make their debut in India, the competition now is all set to spice up in the coming few months.

To keep pace with the rising competition, Hyundai is all said to be working on the new 2023 Hyundai Creta facelift that will be offered with many new features including Tucscon-like ADAS features. Here are all the details that you should know about the new Hyundai Creta facelift.

With the launch of the new midsize SUVs like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara Hybrid, the buyers will now have an option to opt for a premium SUV with an extremely fuel-efficient engine and a practical cabin. With claimed fuel economy figures of close to 28 kmpl, these two new SUVs definitely promise to be a strong rival to the Hyundai Creta. It is however worth noting the fact that these SUVs miss out on fun-to-drive diesel and turbo-petrol engine options for the buyers.

The new Hyundai Creta is expected to retain all the three powertrain options that include a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine. All these engine options are available with manual as well as automatic gearbox options and offer a wide range of choices for the buyers to choose from.

In addition to this, the new Creta will also boast a long list of segment-leading features including new Tucson-like ADAS safety features. The features list is expected to comprise of features like a large sunroof, automatic climate control, connected car tech, digital instrument console, and advanced safety features like lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

An updated exterior design, an extensive features list, fun-to-drive and practical powertrain options in addition to class-leading safety features are expected to help the Hyundai Creta retain its No.1 SUV position in the segment and will help the Creta continue to attract the customers looking for a VFM and a good looking midsize SUV.