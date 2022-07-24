Top 5 Things To Know About Upcoming 2022 Maruti Alto

The upcoming Maruti Alto will take on the rivals like the Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and the Hyundai Santro

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto will soon be launched in the Indian market and will not only come with a long list of cosmetic updates, but in addition to this, will also boat a new cabin, updated powertrain options, new features, and more. Here are the top 5 things to know about the upcoming Maruti Alto in India.

New Design

The new Alto might remind you of the Celerio when it comes to the overall design language. FOr starters, the car is now based on the new modular Heartect platform and has grown in size. The front fascia now features updated headlamps, a larger air dam and a revised bumper design. The side profile too is a little different and taller than before. The rear now features large taillights and a subtle layout that will impress most buyers.

New Features

With the launch of the all-new Alto, Maruti will now be offering a number of new features that include a large touchscreen system, power-operated ORVMs, power windows, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Idle Start/Stop etc.

New Engine Options

Unlike before, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto is now expected to be offered with a new 1.0L K10C DualJet petrol engine. This engine churns out 67 hp and 89 Nm of maximum torque. In addition to this, the buyers will also be given a choice to opt for either a smaller, 796cc petrol motor or a cheap-to-run CNG powertrain.

Updated Cabin

The New Alto will not only boast a new exterior design but in addition to this, will also feature a new cabin. The changes include a new dashboard layout, new instrument console, new steering wheel unit, new seats and better space management. All this will not only improve the in-cabin ambience but also make it more comfortable, especially for the rear passengers.

Launch In India

As far as what we know so far, Maruti is expected to launch the new Alto in India only after mid-August. The brand currently is working on launching the new Grand Vitara Hybrid in the market. The new Maruti Alto price in India is expected to start from Rs 3.5-4.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.