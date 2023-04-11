Top 10 SUV March 2023 – Brezza, Creta, Venue, Scorpio, Seltos

Maruti Suzuki Brezza led the way ahead of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the SUV charts in March 2023

Carrying the momentum created by its predecessor, the new generation Brezza was launched in July 2022 and it has been well received by customers. However, the Tata Nexon remained as the top seller throughout 2022 and it was the most sold SUV in the country last CY. The Nexon continued its successful run by topping the charts in January 2023 too.

But the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has made a comeback and it has finished as the best-seller in its segment over the last two months by beating Nexon. The Brezza posted a total of 16,227 units in March 2023 as against 12,439 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 30 per cent in India.

The Tata Nexon, on the other hand, registered a total of 14,769 units against 14,315 units in March 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 3 per cent. The Hyundai Creta was the third most sold SUV in the country and it continued to be the best seller in the midsize SUV space as well. The Creta garnered a total of 14,026 units against 10,532 units.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) March 2023 Sales March 2022 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (30%) 16,227 12,439 2. Tata Nexon (3%) 14,769 14,315 3. Hyundai Creta (33%) 14,026 10,532 4. Tata Punch (3%) 10,894 10,526 5. Maruti Grand Vitara 10,045 – 6. Hyundai Venue (9%) 10,024 9,220 7. Mahindra Scorpio (45%) 8,788 6,061 8. Kia Sonet (26%) 8,677 6,871 9. Kia Seltos (-22%) 6,554 8,415 10. Mahindra XUV300 (24%) 5,128 4,140

This led to a YoY sales increase of 33 per cent on a YoY basis. The Tata Punch finished in the fourth position with a total of 10,894 units as against 10,526 units with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara slotted in at fifth with a domestic tally of 10,045 units and in recent months, the five-seater has certainly impressed in posting volumes.

The seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara is said to be under development and it could be two years away. In the second portion of the sales charts, the Hyundai Venue finished in the sixth position with 10,024 units against 9,220 units with a YoY growth of 9 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio endured a YoY surge of 45 per cent to finish seventh.

The Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos and Mahindra XUV300 rounded out the top ten. The updated version of the Seltos will likely go on sale by the middle of this year.