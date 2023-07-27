Top 10 EVs Sold In Q2 2023 – Tiago EV Beats Nexon EV

Tata Tiago EV outsold Nexon EV in the second quarter of CY 2023 as 10,695 units were recorded; the latter posted 5,072 units

In the second quarter of this calendar year, Tata Motors’ Tiago EV stood on top of the passenger electric vehicle sales charts as 10,695 units were sold. The electric hatchback was launched in September 2022 and its deliveries began earlier this year. The Tata Tiago EV outsold Nexon EV by a big margin as it had a lead of 5,623 units.

Offered in two battery options, the Tiago EV comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack enabling a claimed driving range of 250 km on a single charge while the 24 kWh battery has a range of 315 km in the MIDC cycle. The multiple charging options include a regular 15A home socket, a 3.3 kW AC charger, a 7.2 kW AC home charger and a DC fast charger.

The 7.2 kW AC home charger can replenish back to 100 per cent in 3 hours and 36 minutes while the fast charger can achieve 10 to 80 per cent in just 57 units. The Nexon EV with 5,072 units was followed by its sedan sibling, the Tigor EV with 3,257 units as the Mumbai-based manufacturer dominated the volume standings this past quarter.

Top 10 EVs In Q2 2023 Sales 1. Tata Tiago EV 10,695 2. Tata Nexon EV 5,072 3. Tata Tigor EV 3,257 4. Mahindra XUV400 2,234 5. MG Comet 1,914 6. MG ZS EV 1,747 7. Citroen eC3 576 8. BYD Atto 3 412 9. Kia EV6 279 10. Hyundai Kona EV 159

The Mahindra XUV400 finished in the fourth position with a domestic tally of 2,234 units. The direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV had its prices announced in January 2023 and is available in two variants and five colour schemes. The XUV400 is equipped with a 39.4 kWh battery pack and an electric motor capable of 150 hp and 310 Nm.

It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds before topping out at 150 kmph. It has a driving range of around 456 km on a single charge. The MG Comet came in at fifth with a total of 1,914 units while the MG ZS EV garnered 1,747 units. The Citroen eC3 electric hatchback posted 576 units.

The BYD Atto 3 recorded 412 units to finish eighth while the Kia EV6 and its sibling, the Hyundai Kona EV finished in the ninth and tenth positions respectively with 279 and 159 units.