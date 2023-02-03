Tata Tiago EV Deliveries Commence In India, 2,000 Units Handed Over

Tata Tiago EV deliveries have commenced across 133 cities as keys to the first batch comprising 2,000 units have been handed to the buyers

Tata Motors has commenced the deliveries of the country’s most affordable electric hatchback, the Tiago EV. The homegrown manufacturer has handed over the keys to the first batch comprising 2,000 units across 133 cities. The five-seater is one of the three electric vehicles sold by the brand in the passenger vehicle segment.

A while ago, Tata started the bookings of the Tiago EV officially and in just a single day, 10,000 units were ordered making it the fastest booked electric vehicle in the country. Understanding the good reception, Tata extended the special introductory prices to an additional 10,000 units and currently, over 20,000 reservations have been made.

Speaking on the commencement of deliveries, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The launch of the Tiago.ev was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network. The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today.”

The Tata Tiago EV has a starting price of Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and it can be booked through authorised dealerships present across India or online. Based on the Ziptron technology as the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the Tiago EV comes with features such as multi-mode regen modes and drive modes namely City and Sport. It can be bought from two battery choices.

The 24 kWh battery pack has a claimed MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle) range of 315 km while the smaller 19.2 kWh battery has an estimated range of 250 km on a single charge. Both are IP67 dust and water-resistant. The electrified hatchback is available in four different charging options and the features list is certainly packed.

Some of the highlights are a touchscreen infotainment system with 45 connected features, segment-first telematics tech, projector headlights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, automatic climate control, leatherette seats, steering wheel with mounted controls and so on. It is retailed in a total of five exterior colour schemes.