Mahindra XUV400 Crosses 10,000 Bookings In Just A Few Days

Mahindra & Mahindra commenced bookings for the XUV400 electric SUV on Republic Day and it has been officially revealed that the brand has garnered well over 10,000 bookings. In the first twelve months of its launch, the homegrown SUV specialist is hoping to deliver 20,000 units of the five-seater and currently, the waiting period stands at up to seven months.

The company has noted that the deliveries of the top-end EL variant will be prioritised. The initial customer delivery will commence from March 2023 while the low-end variant will be handed to the buyers only by the festive season later this year. The Mahindra XUV400 competes directly against Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and BYD Atto 3 in the domestic market.

The EC grade is sold with the smaller battery pack having the option of a 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW AC charger while the EL can be bought only with the 7.2 kW AC charger and the larger 39.5 kWh battery pack. The Mahindra XUV400 is priced between Rs. 15.99 lakh and Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the introductory prices are applicable only for the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

It has been made available in two battery options: a 34.5 kWh and a 39.4 kWh. Both are equipped with an electric motor capable of 150 hp and 310 Nm. The former has a claimed driving range of 375 km on a single charge while the latter has it at 456 km. Using a 50 kW DC fast charger, it can be replenished back to 80 per cent from zero in 50 minutes.

A 3.3 kW and a 7.2 kW AC charger are charging options offered as standard. The XUV400 is based on the same platform as the XUV300 but stretched to give an overall length of above four metres. Thus, its bootspace capacity is not compromised compared to its ICE sibling.

The features list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX, OTR updates, single-pane sunroof, in-car connected tech, disc brakes on all wheels, six airbags, steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument console, adjustable headrests and a lot more.