Is This The Best Looking Custom Royal Enfield 650 Bike So Far?

The Royal Enfield’s 650cc bikes not only offer strong performance but have also impressed us with their stellar looks and a premium road presence

The Royal Enfield 650cc bikes including the Interceptor 650 are currently being appreciated for the strong looks, powerful powertrain, a premium package, and sorted dynamics. The brand is actively updating its 650cc line-up and will soon be launching the Super Meteor 650 in the market soon. However, here is a heavily modified RE650 that will definitely attract a lot of eyeballs with its strong road presence.

For starters, the bike now gets a new custom blue colour shade that is complemented by a sporty black treatment on many of the components. In addition to this, it also gets a tan-coloured seat covers and hands grip while the stock headlamps have been replaced by new LED taillights. Furthermore, the bike also gets new off-road tyres and new spoke wheels.

The exhaust setup too has been worked upon and now features a new dua-tip setup. Other modifications include a new engine crash guard, larger alloy wheels, attractive graphics, and a short mudguard. All these changes give this modified RE650 an extremely attractive stance.

The same black finish is also noticed on the engine block which looks extremely sporty and smart. From what we know so far, no major changes have been made to the powertrain and the basic mechanical setup.

Having said this, the bike gets a 650cc parallel-twin petrol engine that boasts a strong low-end and impressive cruising abilities The bike also offers an upright seating position and is a great choice for anyone looking for a capable and comfortable highway cruiser. The suspension setup of this modified RE650 is similar to the stock specifications and is likely to offer a similar experience in terms of comfort and riding dynamics.

This modified version of the RE650 was worked upon by TPG Custom Build and offers high-quality modification work and strong looks. A number of other custom modification options are also available for the owners based on their individual needs and requirements.