Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Into A Lovely Beach Scrambler

Here, we have a customized Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, nicknamed ‘Holy Smokes’, built by Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs

When it comes to motorcycle customisations in India, no other brand is as popular as Royal Enfield. RE owners love to modify their bikes, and there are several workshops across the country that specialise in customising Royal Enfield motorcycles. Bulleteer customs is a prime example of the latter, responsible for building some brilliant custom RE projects.

Bulleteer customs recently shared a video of their latest project – a beach scrambler based on Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The motorcycle sports a beautiful, beach-inspired triple-tone paint job – white, blue, and olive – which covers the fuel tank and side panels. The bike also gets a single-piece seat with tan leather cover, which looks great.

The engine assembly has been blacked out, adding contrast to the design. At the front, we see an aftermarket round LED headlight, along with an auxiliary light mounted alongside it. The stock turn indicators have been replaced by custom LED units. Interestingly, the instrument cluster is now positioned at the left side of the fuel tank, just above the exhaust.

The motorcycle gets an aftermarket taillight, mounted on a tiny rear fender. The bike has been nicknamed ‘Holy Smokes’, and the name has been branded on the fuel tank at the sides and on the top. The knee grips feature a Union Jack design, while the side panels sport Bulleteer Custom badges. The bike also gets a pair of knobbly tyres, for better off-road grip.

A pair of PoweRage Performance exhausts have been installed here, which offer a brilliant, rumbling sound, as can be heard in the video above. The workshop has stated that this custom Royal Enfield has been built for a client in Goa, which means that this scrambler will spend its days enjoying the beach life.

In the Indian market, a stock Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced from Rs. 2.81 lakh to Rs. 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine, capable of generating a peak power and torque of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, respectively, mated to a 6-speed transmission.