Tata Waiting Period May 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

Tata Nexon has a waiting period of up to 14 weeks for the petrol AMT variants while the Punch has it up to 12 weeks

Tata Motors has the Nexon as its best-selling model in the Indian market and is available in an expansive range. The compact SUV has been a leader in the SUV sales charts in India for quite a while and due to its high demand, it has a waiting period of up to 14 weeks for select variants. The petrol MT, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max have an individual waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks.

The diesel MT has it at 3 to 4 weeks while the diesel AMT commands a waiting of 6 to 10 weeks. The petrol AMT has the highest waiting of 10 to 14 weeks this month. All the variants of the Harrier and Safari barring the Dark Red Edition have a waiting period of only 3 to 4 weeks while the Dark Red has it at 10 to 12 weeks.

The Tata Altroz has a waiting period of only 3 to 4 weeks for the petrol and diesel manual variants. However, the petrol DCA has it at 5 to 7 weeks in the month of May 2023. The entry-level petrol Pure variant of the Punch commands a waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks while the Pure Info MT has it at 8 to 10 weeks.

Tata Models Waiting Period In May 2023 1. Tata Altroz Up To 7 Weeks 2. Tata Harrier & Safari Up To 12 Weeks 3. Tata Punch Up To 12 Weeks 4. Tata Nexon Up To 14 Weeks 5. Tata Tiago Up To 12 Weeks 6. Tata Tigor Up To 4 Weeks

The rest of the lineup has a waiting of 5 to 7 weeks in India. The Tiago is the most affordable offering from the homegrown manufacturer and it has a waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks for the base XE CNG trim. All other variants have a waiting of only 3 to 5 weeks. The recently launched electrified version of the Tiago has a waiting of up to 8 weeks.

The Tata Tigor compact sedan commands a waiting period of 2 to 4 weeks this month. It must be noted that Tata is currently working on the facelifted avatars of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The heavily updated Nexon is expected to launch around August 2023.

The revised Harrier and Safari will more likely hit the market before the end of this year. The Tata Altroz CNG will launch this month and its bookings have already commenced officially.