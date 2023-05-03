Tata Altroz CNG Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch In India

Tata Altroz CNG will be launched in the coming days and the voice-assisted electric sunroof will be sold in three variants

Tata Motors commenced reservations for the CNG spec Altroz premium hatchback a few weeks ago. It will be launched in India in the coming days and the customer deliveries will begin this month as well. Ahead of its price announcement, Tata has released some of the details of the factory-fitted CNG variant of the Altroz but the leaked brochure gives us more in-depth info.

The Tata Altroz CNG will be sold in a total of six grades namely XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S). The XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) will be available with a voice-assisted electric sunroof. The five-seater will compete directly against Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG upon launch in the domestic market.

The Altroz is already retailed in an expansive range and the inclusion of the bi-fuel variant will only help in further stretching its lineup. The Tata Altroz CNG will derive power from the familiar 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine. It will develop a maximum power output of 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque in the regular petrol mode.

In the CNG mode, the performance outputs will be lower at 76 bhp and 103 Nm. The powertrain will be linked only with a five-speed manual transmission. The entry-level Tata Altroz CNG XE variant comes with features including a four-inch cluster while the XM+ comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

It will be accompanied by a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, remote keyless entry, electrically foldable wing mirrors, What3Words navigation, voice assistance, USB charging sockets at the front and rear, and a lot more. The range-topping XZ+ O (S) will gain automatic headlights, rear fog lights, height adjustable driver and co-passenger seats.

The equipment list will also comprise air purifier, wireless charging facility, in-car connected features, eight-speaker audio, automatic climate control, leatherette seat upholstery, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear AC vents.