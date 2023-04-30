Tata Nexon Facelift Rendered, Launch Likely In Q3 2023

Tata Nexon facelift has been rendered here giving you a clear look at what to expect when the production model hits showrooms around August

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon back in 2017 and it has been a tremendous success for the brand. It is currently the best-selling model within the brand’s passenger vehicle lineup and it received a big update in early 2020. With competition steadily growing, Tata is working on a facelifted Nexon to retain its spot at the top of the compact SUV sales charts.

The test prototypes of the revised Nexon have been caught on camera multiple times revealing the big updates they compose. Here we have a rendered image of the upcoming Tata Nexon showing the left rear quarter of the five-seater. It takes plenty of design influence from the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

The Curvv in itself was unveiled in its close-to-production form following the debut of a concept with a futuristic appeal in 2021. The facelifted Tata Nexon will harbinger a new design philosophy as the front fascia will boast redesigned grille section, a new swooping hood, new headlamp housings, a thin LED light strip covering the entire width and a new bumper area.

Other highlights as seen in the rendering are a set of new LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, newly designed alloy wheels, more prominent character lines and creases, an all-new rear bumper, a more sculpted tailgate, an integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, sturdy roof rails, muscular wheel arches and body cladding.

The 2023 Tata Nexon will continue to have the coupe-like roofline and new colour schemes will be added to the lineup to further spice things up. The interior will gain updates to the centre console and dashboard and the use of more premium quality materials will certainly elevate the upmarket vibe.

In addition, it will be powered by a new 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine kicking out 125 PS and 225 Nm while the 1.5L turbo diesel mill will continue to produce 110 PS and 260 Nm. A new DCT is of high possibility while the features list will comprise a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new two-spoke steering wheel, and a full-digital cluster.