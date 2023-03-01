Tata Sold 42,862 Units In Feb 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

Tata sold 42,862 PVs in February 2023 as against 39,981 unit sales during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 7 per cent

Tata Motors’ total sales in the domestic and international markets in the month of February 2023 stood at 79,705 units as against 77,733 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 2.53 per cent. In the local market, Tata posted 78,006 units as against 73,875 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 6 per cent.

In the commercial vehicle space, Tata garnered a total of 36,565 units last month as against 37,552 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 3 per cent. In the passenger vehicle segment, the Mumbai-based manufacturer managed a tally of 42,862 units as against 39,981 units in Feb 2022 with a YoY growth of 7 per cent.

The passenger vehicle sales from Tata’s international business stood at 278 units against 200 units with a YoY growth of 39 per cent. The total PV sales including that of EVs stood at 43,140 units against 40,181 units with a YoY positive volume increase of 7 per cent. The electric vehicle sales in the domestic and international business stood at 5,318 units.

This when compared to the same period last year with 2,934 units, a YoY growth of 81 per cent was noted. Tata finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales table for the month of February 2023 behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The Nexon continues to lead the sales charts for the brand and is also the best-selling SUV in the country.

At the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida last month, Tata showcased the near-production Harrier EV and Curvv ICE and they are expected to launch as early as next year. The Sierra will hit the market likely by 2025 and it was also displayed in its close-to-production form. The next-gen 1.2L direct injection turbo petrol engine will debut in the Curvv.

Only a few days ago, Tata brought in the 2023 Harrier and Safari with updated features and a new Dark Edition. The brand is also developing facelifted Nexon and a heavily updated Safari. The Punch CNG and Altroz CNG will be launched later this year as well.