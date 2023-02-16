3 Upcoming Compact CNG SUVs In India – Maruti & Tata

In India, three compact CNG SUVs are expected to launch this year as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, Brezza CNG and Tata Punch CNG will hit the market

For buyers seeking fuel-efficient cars in any segment, CNG-equipped models have become the go-to option and their popularity has only increased in recent years due to the discontinuation of diesel engines that could not meet stringent emission standards. The arrival of BSVI stage 2 norms will eradicate more diesel engines. Here are three of the upcoming compact CNG SUVs that will aim at frugality:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG:

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx compact SUV coupe in April and recent spy shots indicate that it could get a CNG variant as well. It is expected to be available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 90 hp and 113 Nm in the petrol mode and 77 hp and 98.5 Nm in the CNG mode. It could be paired only with a five-speed manual transmission in the Fronx CNG.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG could be available only in mid-spec trims and the features list could comprise a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, OTR updates, four-speaker audio, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, etc.

It will become the fourth Nexa offering to feature a CNG version as the Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara are already retailed with factory-fitted CNG options. It is yet unknown whether the CNG variant will be part of the lineup right from the five-seater’s launch or not. Compared to the respective ICE trims, the CNG variants will be Rs. 1 lakh pricier.

2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Brezza CNG will go on sale in the coming months and it made its market debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will use a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and could only be available with a five-speed manual transmission. Expect it to be offered in multiple variants.

3. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG and Altroz CNG made their domestic debut at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and they will likely be launched later this calendar year in India. Both models will utilise the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

One of the key features is the presence of a twin cylinder technology as the 60L CNG tank is split into two and arranged parallel to each other. This helps in maintaining the bootspace and the spare wheel is mounted under the boot floor.