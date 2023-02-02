Maruti Suzuki Jimny & Fronx Amass Over 20,000 Bookings In India

Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx have combined to register over 20,000 bookings in India; Fronx will be launched in April while the Jimny mostly in May

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) revealed the Fronx compact coupe SUV and the five-door Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo last month. The former will go on sale in April 2023 while the latter is expected to reach dealerships around May. Both will be retailed through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships in India.

The reservations for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are taken for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 and it has recorded over 5,500 orders so far. The five-door Jimny has garnered more than 15,000 reservations and it will be sold in Zeta and Alpha trims. The total bookings for both models stand at over 20,500 units and they are expected to make a strong impact upon arrival.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and shares the same lightweight Heartect platform. The five-seater will become the second sub-four metre SUV from the largest car producer in the country and it will derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre NA DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine.

Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered. The Fronx takes design inspiration from the Grand Vitara as evident from the upright front fascia with a large grille. It has a wide stance as the Baleno too. The equipment list will be shared with the Baleno as a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and connected features will be available.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit sending power to all four wheels as standard. Based on a ladder frame chassis, it comes with a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD high and low modes.

The features list of the off-road SUV comprises auto headlights, a large touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ tech, Arkamys audio, six airbags, hill-hold assist and so on.