Updated 2023 Tata Harrier & Safari Launched From Rs. 15 Lakh

2023 Tata Harrier and Harrier get features such as a larger touchscreen, new digital cluster, ADAS and much more

Following the official announcement of the opening of bookings for the 2023 Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors introduced the new Dark Edition Nexon, Harrier and Safari a couple of days ago. The midsize SUV duo gained a number of new features and they have now made way to their respective regular portfolio with a notable price jump.

The Mumbai-based manufacturer has rejigged the lineup of the Harrier and Safari this time around as XT manual, XMA automatic, XZS and XZAS trims have been discontinued. The Kaziranga and Jet editions have also been let go. The new ADAS equipped XZA+ (O) can be bought in two-tone, Dark and Red Dark editions. The base price for the Harrier starts at Rs. 15 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 24.07 lakh for the XZA+(O) Red Dark (ex-showroom).

The prices for the 2023 Tata Harrier have been increased by up to Rs. 6,000 while the Safari sees price hikes between Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 66,000. The entry-level XE MT 2023 Tata Safari costs Rs. 15.65 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 25.01 lakh for the six-seater XZA+(O) Red Dark Edition. In a similar fashion to the Harrier, some variants have been discontinued in the Safari as well.

The new XZA+ (O) has joined the lineup equipped with ADAS while the assistive tech can also be had in regular Dark, Red Dark and Adventure editions. As part of the reshuffle, Tata has discontinued the XT manual, XMA automatic, Gold, Kaziranga and Jet editions. But, the Adventure Persona version stays put. Both SUVs do not get any mechanical changes.

The familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine is now BSVI stage 2 compliant and E20 ready and it continues to develop a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The equipment list gains a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new UI, a 360-degree camera system, more than 200 voice commands in six languages, a four-way adjustable powered front passenger seat, ambient lighting, powered driver seat now with memory function, and a new seven-inch instrument cluster.

The ADAS driver-assistive and safety technology enables features such as blind spot detection, lane change alert, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and door open alert.