Tata Sierra EV Concept Digitally Rendered As Production-Ready Model

Check out this rendering of the Tata Sierra concept, imagined in its production avatar, bearing a few differences to the concept car

Tata Sierra EV was showcased for the first time earlier this year, at the 2020 Auto Expo. The concept vehicle looked extremely handsome, with its amalgamation of sharp lines and boxy proportions. Its neo-retro styling garnered a lot of attention from the attendees of the Expo, and everyone is waiting for the confirmation of its production since.

Until that confirmation arrives, a lot of people have been digitally creating their own renditions of the Tata Sierra concept. From a heavy-duty off-roader to a fossil-fuel-powered vehicle, there have been many digital re-imaginings of the SUV. Here, we bring you another one, which takes a different styling approach than the concept car.

Created by Praveen C. John, this particular Sierra rendering takes a slightly more conservative approach towards the exterior design. At the front, we see a completely different set of headlamps, much larger than the concept. Considering how the Tata Altroz’s design evolved from the initial ‘45X’ concept, this certainly seems like a possibility.

The front grille gets a beautiful honeycomb pattern, and seems to suggest that there is an internal combustion engine under the hood. The front bumper is completely different, and gets an integrated bash plate underneath, with a fog lamp on either side. At the sides, we see a set of pretty-looking alloy wheels, same in design as the concept car, but blacked-out.

The black cladding on the sides and the wheel arches also remains unchanged. The rear doors are not sliding-type, but traditional side-opening ones. The Tata Sierra concept was showcased as an EV, but there had plenty of reports suggesting that the production version will have a petrol or a diesel engine instead, at least initially. This makes a lot of sense, considering that EVs are still a niche in India.

The popularity of SUVs in our market, and the iconic ‘Sierra’ nameplate, could propel this vehicle towards success upon launch. It should be noted that Tata Motors already has a lot of products in the pipeline, including the Gravitas, HBX, Altroz turbo, and a few more. If the Sierra is green-lit for production, we might not see its debut until the end of 2021, or maybe even 2022.