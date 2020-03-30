Next-Gen Tata Sierra SUV Rendered As A Hardcore Off-Roader

The next generation Tata Sierra could born out of the Sierra EV concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo last month

Tata Motors has the knack of surprising everyone at the biennial Auto Expo and 2020 was no different. Last month, the homegrown manufacturer unveiled the HBX concept, a close-to-production version of the H2X concept that made its global debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. However, the surprise factor kicked in when the Sierra EV concept broke covers.

It was easily one of the well put together design studies at the motoring show in Greater Noida. Above all, the Sierra EV concept did not fry out any unusual promises as you could see in the concepts that long remain as eye candies for show-goers. Tata Motors’ Design Head, Pratap Bose, has already expressed his intentions of trying to put the concept into production in the near future.

He also replied to a tweet saying that if the production Sierra comes into existence, it will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. While the future has to be waited, the concept has been improvised as a hardcore off-roader by a rendering artist, Rahul Raj. His photoshopped output shows how versatile the Sierra EV concept can get as well.

Design elements such as wraparound rear glass area, sliding rear doors, a sleek front fascia with deep recessed dual horizontal lights, black coloured raked windshield, white paint scheme, squarish black wheel arches and even the front bumper with skid plates remain identical as the concept. However, the front grille is altered along with triple LED headlamps.

The rendered image has a prominent roof rack good enough for the backpackers and adventure-seeking tent stays. It has also been added with a winch up front, a snorkel and new set of studded off-road based black wheels that are bigger in size compared to the ones shod on the concept. It has resulted in higher ground clearance necessary to manoeuvre through the unpaved surfaces.

The original Sierra three-door SUV was in production between 1991 and 200. Based on the X2 platform as the Telcoline pickup truck, the Sierra was the first off-road SUV from the brand and we do hope it will be revived in the near future with all the modern tech and gizos based on the Sierra EV concept.