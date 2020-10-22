Tata Sierra EV Digitally Modified Into A Monster Truck

Here, we have a digitally customised Tata Sierra, which features plenty of heavy-duty off-road specific modifications

Earlier this year, during the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors unveiled the Sierra EV concept. The prototype managed to capture the look and feel of the original, while still being extremely modern. The vehicle generated quite a buzz among the attendees of the Expo, and we’ve been waiting for a glimpse of the production-spec model ever since.

The original Tata Sierra was only available in India between 1991 and 2003, but even today, the vehicle has a cult following. It was built on Mercedes-derived ‘X2’ platform, and was quite a capable off-roader. The new model, therefore, has a lot to live up to! Thankfully, Tata Motors has proven itself capable of building some pretty brilliant vehicles, and that too at an extremely competitive price point.

Here, we have a digitally customised Tata Sierra EV, created by Ayush Dubey, which has been turned into a monster-truck-style off-roader. The design of the vehicle seems to inspired from the Mercedes-Benz EQC 4X4 squared concept, but looks even more aggressive. This modified Sierra features raised suspension all around, which increases the ride height, along with new wheels and massive knobbly tyres.

At the front of the vehicle, we also see a new off-road-spec bumper, with a heavy-duty bash plate underneath. An electric winch has also been added on the nose, to allow the vehicle to pull itself in case it gets stuck during an excursion. A pair of roof rails have also been added to the vehicle, but since the rear half of the roof is made of glass, the rails are quite tiny, and only on the front section.

For easier ingress and egress, the car also gets a tiny side step/rock-slider at the sides. One interesting thing to note here is the ‘Diesel’ graphic towards the back, just under the ‘Sierra’ vinyl. The Sierra concept was an electric vehicle, but there had been reports that the production version might be powered by a petrol or a diesel engine.

Offering a diesel engine option could be a smart move, as the current EV infrastructure isn’t too great in India. A petrol/diesel vehicles are more practical for everyday use at the moment, and would be cheaper to manufacture as well. Regardless of the powertrain, this modified Tata Sierra looks great, and we’re sure some enthusiast might build something similar once the vehicle launches!