Tata Nexon, Safari & Harrier Jet Edition Launched From Rs. 12.13 Lakh

Tata Nexon, Safari & Harrier Jet Edition come with a host of visual enhancements inside and out; no mechanical changes made

Tata Motors has today launched the Jet Edition of the Safari, Harrier and Nexon in the domestic market targeting customers during this festive season. Inspired by ‘Business Jets’, it comes with top-end. features alongside an exclusive exterior and interior colour scheme. The Jet Edition has been made available across all authorised Tata dealerships present in India starting today.

The Safari Jet Edition for diesel six-seater XZ+ is priced at Rs. 21.45 lakh, the XZA+ costs Rs. 22.75 lakh, the XZ+ seven-seater costs Rs. 21.35 lakh and the XZA+ at Rs. 22.65 lakh. The Harrier XZ+ Jet Edition costs Rs. 20.90 lakh, XZA+ at Rs. 22.20 lakh, Nexon Jet Edition XZ+ diesel at Rs. 13.43 lakh, Rs. 14.08 lakh for Rs. XZA+ diesel, Rs. 12.13 lakh for XZ+ petrol and Rs. 12.78 lakh for Nexon XZA+ petrol trim (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Speaking on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “The latest #JET Edition will be a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors, which is aimed at providing a unique and exquisite lifestyle to our customers. The #JET Edition will further build upon the ‘Go-Anywhere’ DNA of our true SUVs and add a quotient of ‘Go-Anywhere in Luxury’. I am confident that this new range with all its charisma will add to the fervour of our renowned and much loved SUV line-up.”

The homegrown auto major says the Jet Edition offers ‘seamless, comfortable, and uber-luxurious experience similar to a business class travel’. It is presented in a unique Starlight two-tone colour scheme boasting a combination of an earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof. Other visual highlights are Jet black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at the front and rear.

The cabin comes with a dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black theme alongside the techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad on the instrument panel and bronze accents on doors and floor consoles. It also gets ‘Jet’ embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread to add more opulence.

The Harrier and Safari Jet Editions are equipped with Electronic Stability Program and safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, and After Impact Braking. A Type-C USB charger in all rows, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second-row bench and captain seats (only in Safari), EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) in manual and automatic along with disc brakes on all four wheels ( new to the Harrier ) are available.

The customers would also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air purifier and a wireless charging facility. The interior gains tri- arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats and various exquisite Bronze inserts. The Nexon Jet Edition features ventilated seats, an electric sunroof with a tilt function, an air purifier with AQi display, a wireless charger, etc.