2022 Tata Safari & Harrier Facelifts Teased; Launching Soon

2022 Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts will get minor visual revisions but the features list could gain a number of new additions including ADAS

Tata Motors has released the first official teaser video of what appears to be the facelifted Safari or the updated Harrier. Or perhaps both launching at the same time? It sticks by our recent report that the homegrown auto major is preparing to introduce the updated versions of its popular midsize SUV duo soon in the country.

Only a few days ago, Tata was caught testing the updated Safari and previously we showed you spy pictures of the new Harrier. The Safari is nothing but the three-row version of the Harrier and is currently retailed in six- and seven-seater configurations. The teaser inclines toward the comfort-based features of the SUV targeting executives.

The Safari already boasts a middle-row captain seating arrangement and a Boss mode that frees up the space as the front passenger seat can be moved from the rear. Currently, the Harrier as well as Safari uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Fiat-sourced diesel engine developing 170 PS max power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

It is linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. Rumours suggest that Tata could bring in a new turbo petrol engine derived from Nexon’s 1.2L Revotron turbo mill to further expand the range. The 2022 Tata Safari will more likely gain minor exterior changes such as a redesigned front grille with rectangular elements having silver accents.

The rear could gain a black finished bumper insert and the interior may feature subtle revisions. We do expect the SUV duo to come equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, latest iRA connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, and so on.

One of the likely highlighting additions of this mid-life update is the inclusion of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based features such as lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, etc as the upcoming Hyundai Creta and soon-launching MG Hector facelift will gain such technology.