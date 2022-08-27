Mahindra BE.05 SUV Coupe To Take On Upcoming Tata Curvv – Details

Mahindra BE.05 will compete against the upcoming Tata Curvv and it will be based on the dedicated INGLO platform; launch confirmed for October 2025

Mahindra is working on a number of new products for launch in the near future and more notably, its electric vehicle range will be significantly expanded with the inclusion of new SUVs. The XUV400, based on the XUV300 compact SUV, will be the first to arrive next month. It will sit on the modified X100 platform and it will likely be longer than the XUV300.

Following the XUV400, Mahindra will begin an EV assault as all the electric SUVs will be underpinned by the dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture. The company will unleash new electric SUVs under the XUV.e and BE range. While the XUV.e will spawn its first products by 2024, the BE range comprises the BE.05 and it will be one of the highly anticipated models.

The production version of the concept showed in the United Kingdom has been confirmed to make its debut in October 2025 and it will be called a Sports Electric Vehicle with a coupe-ish roofline. It comes with a sporty-looking front fascia having C-shaped headlamps and wider air inlets while the sleek body panels, prominent wheels and squared-off wheel arches should not be left unnoticed.

Other exterior highlights are flush-type door handles, upright, C-shaped taillights and a busy bumper. The interior features a twin touchscreen layout, a dual-spoke steering wheel, rotary control and gear selector, a dual-tone grey and beige finish, adjustable headrests, body-hugging seats, and less use of physical buttons giving a premium appeal.

The Mahindra BE.05 has an overall length of 3,370 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,635 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm. The production model could sit above the soon-launching XUV400 in the brand’s lineup and it will likely take on the production-spec Tata Curvv, which will also go on sale in the due course of 2024.

The Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV coupe will be followed by the bigger BE.07 in October 2026 while the launch timeline and proportions of the BE.09 SUV are yet to be revealed.