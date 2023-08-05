Tata Nexon Facelift Arriving Next Month – All Key Updates & Features

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will more likely go on sale next month in India with a host of changes inside and out

Tata Motors is currently working on the facelifted versions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. While the updated Nexon is expected to arrive next month, the revised Harrier and Safari will likely hit showrooms before the end of this year. With three new models, Tata will look to take advantage of the positive buying sentiments that exist amongst customers during the festive season.

1. Tata Nexon Facelift Design:

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift has been caught testing multiple times on public roads giving us a sneak peek into what is really in store. The exterior will undoubtedly take heavy inspiration from the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The second update for the compact SUV in its six-year lifespan will be its biggest ever.

On the design front, it will gain a brand new grille section, a heavily revised bumper, newly designed LED headlamps housed within a split cluster and LED DRLs that could run across the entire width, brand new alloy wheels, more expressive wraparound tail lamps with new LED signature connected by an LED light strip, reworked rear bumper, tweaked tailgate, etc.

The side profile will more or less remain similar to the outgoing model. The coupe-like roofline will be retained. The cabin will have a thoroughly overhauled design while the features list and technologies that will be offered will be more advanced.

2. Tata Nexon Facelift Interior & Features:

Judging by the spy images, it will come with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other highlights are a revised centre console and dashboard, a new all-digital cluster, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, touch-based HVAC controls, new HVAC vents, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless smartphone charger, an electric sunroof, six airbags, leather seat upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a lot more to really up the game against feature-packed rivals.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift Engine & Specs:

The 2023 Tata Nexon will continue with the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 260 Nm. It will be equipped with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT. However, the 1.2L petrol engine will likely be replaced by a new 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine kicking out around 125 PS and 225 Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed MT or a DCT borrowed from the Altroz.