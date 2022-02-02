Tata Nexon EV & Tigor EV January 2022 Sales At 2,892 Units

Tata Motors has announced that its passenger EV sales hit a new sales record in January 2022, with 2,892 units of Nexon EV and Tigor EV sold

In January 2022, Tata Motors achieved its highest-ever sales figure for passenger EVs – 2,892 units. This is a 462.65 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year basis, with 514 passenger EVs sold in Jan 2021. There are currently just two models in the carmaker’s passenger electric car range, namely Nexon EV and Tigor EV, with more to be added soon.

Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in the Indian market currently. It is priced from Rs. 14.29 lakh to Rs. 16.90 lakh, which is significantly more expensive than the petrol and diesel versions of the SUV. Powering the Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh battery pack, which comes mated to a single electric motor on the front axle (rated at 129 PS and 245 Nm).

Tata Tigor EV is much more affordable than Nexon EV, with prices ranging from Rs. 11.99 lakh to Rs. 13.14 lakh, but compared to the regular Tigor, it is quite expensive. The Tigor EV draws power from a 26 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-axle-mounted electric motor (rated at 74.7 PS and 170 Nm).

Tata Nexon EV is expected to receive an update soon. The electric SUV will get new alloy wheels and rear disc brakes, as revealed by recent spy pictures. Other than that, the vehicle is expected to get a larger battery option – 40 kWh – which will be available alongside the existing version.

A few more EVs will join Tata’s lineup soon. The Altroz EV, which was previewed at the 2020 Auto Expo, is expected to launch in India sometime during this year. The homegrown carmaker is also evaluating an electric version of Tata Punch, for which a lot of people are already waiting with anticipation.

Tata Motors is also planning to introduce a new midsize SUV soon, based on the Nexon’s ‘X1’ platform. This upcoming model will first be introduced as an EV, followed later by petrol- and diesel-powered versions. The manufacturer has also begun work on Tata Sierra EV, which was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi