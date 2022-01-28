Tata Nexon EV To Get Disc Brakes On All Wheels, Spied Testing

In recent spy pictures, a Tata Nexon EV was spotted testing in India with new alloy wheels and disc brakes on all fours

Tata Motors is planning to update the Nexon EV in the near future. The electric SUV is set to receive a larger 40 kWh battery option, which is expected to be on sale alongside the existing 30.2 kWh battery option. However, these likely won’t be the only updates on Tata Nexon EV, as revealed by recent spy shots.

In these spy pictures, we can see a fully-disguised Tata Nexon EV test mule with disc brakes on all four wheels. Currently, the e-SUV gets disc brakes only on front wheels. The blacked-out alloy wheels are also hidden by camouflage, but we do see five lug nuts instead of four, hinting that the design of the rims will be updated as well.

Due to the thick camouflage on the rest of the car, no other design changes are apparent here. We might see further details as new spy pictures emerge online. We expect the electric crossover to get a few additional features on the inside as well, like new upholstery, updated infotainment system, etc. The overall exterior design, however, seems pretty much unchanged, including the taillamp design.

Tata Nexon EV is currently powered by a 129 PS electric motor, mounted on the front axle. Paired with the 30.2 kWh battery, it delivers an ARAI-tested driving range of 312 km. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes. The larger battery version is expected to boost the official driving range to up to 400 km.

Last year, Tata Motors had sought type approval for a more powerful version of Nexon EV, powered by a 136 PS electric motor. The battery specs mentioned were unchanged. The manufacturer has not updated the official specifications of the e-SUV to date, so it seems like the more powerful motor is yet to make its way into production-spec models.

With a little additional power and a larger, heavier battery, it would make sense for Tata Nexon EV to switch over to disc brakes on all wheels, at least for the long-range version. The updated Nexon EV is expected to arrive either by the end of this year, or around early 2023.