Tata Sierra EV In The Works; To Be Based On A New Platform

Tata Sierra EV will reportedly be the first electric vehicle to come out of the new EV subsidiary and it will be underpinned by the Sigma platform

Tata Motors is currently the best-selling passenger EV maker in the country courtesy of the success story endured by the Nexon EV since its debut in early 2020. Capitalising on the momentum, the homegrown manufacturer expanded the EV portfolio with the launch of the Ziptron technology-based Tigor EV a few months ago and is no secret that manufacturers like Hyundai and MG are eyeing the same segment that Nexon EV dominates at.

Wary of the rivals in the near future, Tata announced recently that a standalone electric vehicle subsidiary with an investment of over Rs. 15,000 crore will be responsible for bringing 10 EVs over the next half a decade. Tata revived the Safari nameplate last year as it is currently used in the three-row version of the Harrier and it looks like another iconic name will make a comeback.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata showcased the Sierra EV concept and it turned heads for its unique and futuristic styling while keeping some of the signature elements of the old model intact. According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, the Sierra EV has received the nod for production and it will be the first model under the TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited) brand.

It will sit on a new Born Electric architecture and its design will hark back to the past with a conventional five-door configuration. The Tata Sierra EV will be underpinned by the new Sigma platform and is based on the ALFA that can be found in the Altroz and Punch. It is heavily re-engineered for better packaging and interior space in the upcoming zero-emission model.

The presence of the dedicated EV architecture will reportedly make the Tata Sierra EV more efficient and lighter compared to the existing EVs that are derived from ICE platforms. The Sierra EV will more likely hit the domestic market only after 2025. It is believed to be followed by Sigma-based bigger models that will be slotted alongside the Harrier and Safari.

Tata has announced that its new range of CNG vehicles will be launched on January 19, 2022, while the Altroz EV and the Nexon EV coupe are expected to arrive in the near future.