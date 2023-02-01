Tata January 2023 Sales Up By 18% – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor

Tata posted a total of 47,987 units in the month of January 2023 as against 40,777 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 18 per cent
Tata Motors garnered a domestic passenger vehicle tally of 47,987 units in the month of January 2023 as against 40,777 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 18 per cent. The Mumbai-based manufacturer sold 302 units last month as against 165 units in January 2022 under the PV international business with a growth of 83 per cent.
Thus, the total passenger vehicle sales including EVs stood at 48,289 units as against 40,942 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 18 per cent. Tata recorded 4,133 unit sales with its electric vehicles in the domestic and international businesses as against 2,982 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 39 per cent.
Tata’s sales in the domestic (PVs and CVs) and international markets combined to post a total 79,681 units in the first month of the new CY as against 72,485 units in January 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 10 per cent. Despite the healthy surge of 18 per cent in passenger vehicle sales, the CV volumes endured a 7 per cent YoY decline.
The brand recently announced a price increase across its ICE portfolio. The weighted average increase will be 1.2 per cent depending on the variant and model and it will come into effect from February 1, 2023. Tata noted that it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs ‘on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs’.
At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata unveiled the Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition with significant updates such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a better UI, an all-digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system and ADAS based driver assistive and safety features. They were accompanied by CNG versions of the Punch and Altroz.
The company also displayed a sportier take on the Altroz named Altroz Racer with a more powerful 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 120 PS as in the Nexon compact SUV. The Nexon and Punch are the major contributors for Tata recording impressive sales volume every month. The Punch and Altroz CNG variants will be launched later this year.