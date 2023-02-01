Tata January 2023 Sales Up By 18% – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor

Tata posted a total of 47,987 units in the month of January 2023 as against 40,777 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 18 per cent

Tata Motors garnered a domestic passenger vehicle tally of 47,987 units in the month of January 2023 as against 40,777 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 18 per cent. The Mumbai-based manufacturer sold 302 units last month as against 165 units in January 2022 under the PV international business with a growth of 83 per cent.

Thus, the total passenger vehicle sales including EVs stood at 48,289 units as against 40,942 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY growth of 18 per cent. Tata recorded 4,133 unit sales with its electric vehicles in the domestic and international businesses as against 2,982 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 39 per cent.

Tata’s sales in the domestic (PVs and CVs) and international markets combined to post a total 79,681 units in the first month of the new CY as against 72,485 units in January 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 10 per cent. Despite the healthy surge of 18 per cent in passenger vehicle sales, the CV volumes endured a 7 per cent YoY decline.