Ola Electric Records 27,000+ Unit Sales In March, Highest Ever In A Month

Ola Electric finished on top of the electric two-wheeler sales charts in FY2022-23 with over two lakh unit sales; 27,000+ units in March increases its market share to 30%

Ola Electric has today announced that it has recorded a sales tally of 27,000 units in the month of March 2023. The consistent volume numbers in recent months meant that the Bengaluru-based EV startup has sold more than two lakh units in the current financial year as it sits on top of the sales charts with ease over its competitors.

The final month of the financial year 2022-23 has witnessed Ola Electric posting its highest ever months sales of over 27,000 units. It sits at the top of the electric two-wheeler sales charts for the seventh month in a row. Speaking of the sales performance in FY2022-23, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said,

“FY 23 has truly been a defining year for the EV industry in India. At Ola, we have remained resolute in prioritizing scale, speed, and uncompromising quality standards, all of which have contributed to the company’s consistent leadership position in the market. While last year has been successful in making EV’s mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to humanity scale, and Ola will be at the forefront of this revolution to lead this paradigm shift.”

The brand has been expanding its reach across the country by inaugurating experience centres and currently, it has over 400 outlets. The offline footprint is also widening as it has established 50 experience centres across different cities in a single day. They are ‘designed to offer a comprehensive range of services’ to customers at a single location.

Ola claims that almost 90 per cent of its customers live within 20 km of an Ola Experience Centre. As for the products, the Ola S1 scooter range has been expanded recently to six models with different battery packs powering them (2-4 kWh). The deliveries of the S1 Air will commence in July 2023 in India.

A new front fork system can be upgraded free of costs for existing owners. In the coming years, Ola is planning to sell more electric two-wheelers under its belt as models across different categories have been teased.