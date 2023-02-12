Updated 2023 Ola S1 Air – 5 Key Things You Should Know

The new Ola S1 Air is priced from Rs 84,999 and gets a number of updates to attract the buyers

A number of new variants of the Ola S1 and the S1 Air were launched in the country recently and not only boast a practical package, but in addition to this, also offer a feature-rich and well-built package for the buyers. With pricing starting from as low as Rs 84,999, the new Ola S1 Air is positioned below the Ola S1 and here are the top 5 key things you should know.

1. Ola S1 Air Battery Packs

The new Ola S1 Air will be offered with three battery pack options – 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh. The earlier iteration of the electric scooter however was offered with a 2.5 kWh battery pack that offered a claimed range of 101 km.

2. Ola S1 Air Range

The new Ola S1 Air now boasts a claimed range up to 165 km depending on the variant you opt for. For starters, the new S1 Air 2kWh variant offers a range up to 85 kmph, while the 3kWh version offers an IDC range of 125 km on a single charge. The 4kWh version on the other hand boasts a range of 165 km on a single charge.

3. Powertrain

Powering the new Ola S1 Air is the same 4.5 kW motor that was offered earlier. Likewise, the new Ola S1 Air will continue to boast a similar top speed of 85 kmph.

4. Ola S1 Air Price And Variants

As mentioned earlier, the new Ola S1 Air is offered in three versions – 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh. While the base version is priced at Rs 84,999, the mid-spec version is priced at Rs 99,999 and the range-topping variant is priced at Rs 1.10 lakh.

5. Bookings And Deliveries

While the bookings of the new Ola S1 Air have already commenced in the country, the deliveries are scheduled to start only in July 2023. The official date for the deliveries are yet to be disclosed by the brand.