New-Gen Toyota Urban Cruiser (Brezza/Venue Rival) Launch In October

New-gen Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to go on sale in October 2022 with a host of changes inside and out

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up to introduce the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the domestic market in the coming days and is expected to be priced between Rs. 9.6 lakh and Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese auto major also has plans to unveil the new generation Innova HyCross around November 2022 and it will likely go on sale in January 2023.

Before the arrival of the all-new Innova, Toyota is expected to launch the new-gen Urban Cruiser in India. The compact SUV has been well received by customers ever since its debut and is the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza. With the Maruti SUV enduring a generation shift and shrinking its name to Brezza, it is high time for the Urban Cruiser to receive big changes.

Considering that the latest Toyota Glanza, badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Baleno, looks noticeably different to its facelifted donor, we can expect the upcoming Urban Cruiser to have a number of styling changes over the latest Brezza. It will also have improved build quality and a strengthened architecture as the Global C platform will be retained.

The second generation Toyota Urban Cruiser will derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of around 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option in the latest Brezza.

It will likely be more fuel efficient than the outgoing model. The exterior could adopt styling cues from the Hyryder and the Glanza. The interior will feature a new dashboard and centre console while the equipment list will be significantly upgraded compared to the outgoing Urban Cruiser. However, no big dimensional changes are likely.

Features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, engine start/stop button, a 360-degree camera system, an electric sunroof, a heads-up display, six airbags, etc are believed to be made available in the upcoming sub-four metre SUV.