Toyota Innova Hycross To Be Unveiled In India In November 2022

Toyota Innova Hycross will be revealed in November 2022 in India before going on sale reportedly around January

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will reportedly unveil the new generation Innova, dubbed the Innova Hycross in November this calendar year. It will arrive just ahead of Diwali and it will more likely go on sale in January 2023 and will be retailed alongside the existing second-generation Innova Crysta which has been a huge success since its launch in 2016 in India.

The Japanese auto major will launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder next month and it will be sold in mild hybrid and strong hybrid guises. In the international markets, it could be called the Innova Zenix as we told you a few days ago. The Innova Hycross will sit on the modular TNGA-C platform as the ladder frame construction will be let go in favour of a monocoque chassis.

This will make the MPV a traditional front-wheel drive model as opposed to the RWD configuration found in the Innova Crysta. It will have an overall length of around 4.7 metres while the wheelbase length will be 2,850 mm. In comparison, it will be longer than the Crysta and the interior could be more spacious considering its monocoque construction.

The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross has already been spotted testing on foreign and Indian soil and it will draw design cues from the latest Toyota models sold abroad including the Corolla Cross. It will continue to be offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations. As for the performance, the existing GD series diesel engine will be replaced by an all-new unit.

It will be a petrol hybrid system in a similar fashion to the Hyryder and it could be heavily localised as well. It will be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with a battery and an electric motor for improved fuel efficiency and greater performance. It must be noted that the bookings for the Innova Crysta diesel have already been paused.

The cabin of the Innova Hycross is expected to be more premium than the Innova Crysta with more advanced features and technologies including assistive and safety-based functions.