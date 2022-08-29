Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered in mild hybrid and strong hybrid guises; comes packed with features on the inside too

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up to launch the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the domestic market thisweek and it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the likes in the highly competitive space. The midsize SUV does have a few tricks up its sleeves though to differentiate itself from its rivals.

For instance, it will become the first mild hybrid 4×4 petrol midsize SUV upon its launch and it will be the first modern SUV in its space to boast a strong hybrid powertrain with a dedicated EV mode that comes in handy during urban commutes and everyday traffic scenarios. So, how does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder perform? Find out in our review video linked below:

The five-seater sits on the same Global C architecture as the latest Brezza compact SUV and the global Vitara and it has an overall length of around 4.3 metres while the wheelbase length stands at 2.6 metres. It takes design influence from the latest crop of Toyota SUVs sold internationally with a split headlamp cluster and sharp-looking LED DRL unit.

Other visual highlights in the Hyryder are a thick glossy black trim on the grille, wide central air intake, squared-off wheel arches, black finished pillars, raked front windshield, chromed window line, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, a thick glass area behind the C pillars, wraparound sleek LED tail lamps, grey-coloured inserts on the front and rear bumpers, etc.

The interior has several commonalities with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the differences are limited to their respective cabin colour themes. The equipment list comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging facility, six airbags, HUD, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, and a lot more.

The strong hybrid system uses a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA petrol engine working in tandem with a 1.89 kWh Li-ion battery pack and an electric motor. The K15C mild-hybrid unit is the same as Brezza, Ertiga and XL6.