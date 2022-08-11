The upcoming new-gen 2022 Maruti Alto K10 will be sold alongside the current Alto 800 in India and it will be equipped with a new 1.0-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki is all set to relaunch the Alto K10 in the Indian market this month for the buyers looking for a compact and no-nonsense city commuter. The Alto K10 was one of the best-selling small hatchbacks and the next-gen Alto K10 is expected to carry forward the same legacy.

From what we know so far, the new K10 will be offered with an updated K10C petrol engine is also likely to be India’s next most fuel-efficient hatchback. Here are all the details that you should know.

The all-new Alto K10 will now be based on the brand’s famous Heartect-K modular platform that is also utilised in other Maruti cars like the new Celerio, S-presso, etc. The new platform is not only lighter, but in addition to this, also offers better dynamics and significantly better safety levels.

The new Alto K10 will also be offered with an updated exterior design that gives it a better road presence. For those wondering, the new iteration of the Alto K10 is slightly larger than the outgoing version. Powering the 2022 Maruti Alto K10 will be a new 1.0L K10C petrol engine that churns out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of maximum torque.

This engine will be available with a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT gearbox. The same engine in the Celerio boasts a claimed fuel economy of over 26 kmpl and it is currently expected that the new Alto K10 will offer a slightly better fuel economy when compared to the Celerio, thus helping it become the most fuel-efficient hatchback in India.

Inside, the cabin of the Alto K10 now offers an updated dashboard layout and better ergonomics than before. The centre of the dashboard gets a new SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system.

A number of new features like connected car tech, steering mounted controls, semi-digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto will also be offered with the new 2022 Alto K10. On the safety front, the Indian carmaker will be equipping the new Alto K10 with features like dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, seat belt pre-tensioners, etc.