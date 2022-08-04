All-New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Leaked Fully – Pics, Specs, All Details

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in the second half of next month with a host of changes inside and out; will be powered by a new 1.0-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has certainly been busy over the last year and a half with new launches in quick succession. The largest car producer in the country unveiled the Grand Vitara in strong and mild hybrid guises recently and with a claimed mileage of close to 28 kmpl, it will become the most fuel-efficient SUV in India upon launch next month.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer will introduce another new vehicle this month as the new generation Alto will be launched on August 18, 2022. The volume sales of the Alto have certainly been going down in recent times and the upcoming model will look to revive its sales numbers with an array of revisions inside and out.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will also be based on a new platform as the lightweight Heartect architecture will be used. It can also be found in WagonR, Celerio, Ertiga, S-Presso, Ignis, Baleno and XL6. Courtesy of the new platform, the dimensions of the upcoming Alto have grown compared to the outgoing model and the interior will be roomier as well.

The new-gen Alto K10 was caught on camera during an ad shoot recently and it showed updated visuals of the entry-level volume-based hatchback but now all the details of the upcoming entry-level hatchback including interior, colours, specification, variants, exterior, etc have been leaked online.

Some of the exterior highlights are redesigned front grille, new headlamps and 14-inch wheels, revised tail lamps, updated front and rear bumper, etc. The interior also gains more modern features and technologies. It will be retailed in 12 variants namely STD, STD(O), LXI, LXI(O), VXI, VXI(O), VXI+ and VXI+(O) with AMT in the VXI, VXI(O), VXI+, and VXI+(O) trims. It measures 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,380 mm and a gross vehicle weight of 1,150 kg.

It is 85 mm longer and 45 mm taller with a 20 mm longer wheelbase compared to the existing model. The six colour schemes that will be available are Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. The Renault Kwid rival gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new upholstery, new dashboard, steering wheel with mounted controls, an updated semi-digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electrically operable ORVMs, power windows, etc.

As for the performance, a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10C DualJet petrol engine with start/stop tech will be employed. It will produce a maximum power output of 67 hp and 89 Nm and it will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option – CNG could also be made available. The existing 796 cc engine will also be on offer in the Alto 800.