Maruti Suzuki Celerio Sales Up By 36%, Thanks To New-Gen Model

Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 6,442 units of Celerio in India, which is a strong sales growth of 36.48 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. Back in March 2021, the Indo-Japanese carmaker had sold 4,720 units of the hatchback in the domestic market.

In February 2022, Maruti Suzuki recorded a sales figure of 9,896 units for Celerio, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales decline of 34.90 per cent in March 2022. The MoM sales figures have gone down significantly, and we believe the biggest culprit to be production limitations, which are mainly due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

The current-gen Maruti Celerio went on sale in our market in November last year, and it has been recording better sales performance overall compared to the previous-gen version. The new-gen model features a sleeker design, more efficient engine options, better cabin space, and a few additional features over its predecessor, which are the biggest reasons for its increased popularity.

Maruti Celerio comes with a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine under the hood. This powerplant is good for a peak power of 66.6 PS and a maximum torque of 89 Nm, and transmission choices here consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. As stated prior, a CNG option is available as well (56.7 PS and 82.1 Nm), which comes only with the manual transmission option.

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of up to 26.68 kmpl for the petrol AMT variants, and of up to 26.0 kmpl for the petrol MT variants. As for the CNG MT version of Celerio, the fuel economy is rated at 35.60 km/kg, which is an extremely impressive figure. For people looking for an affordable, cheap-to-run commuter, this is an extremely attractive option.

Maruti Celerio is currently is priced from Rs. 5.15 lakh to Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the Indian market. The hatchback competes with the likes of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Santro, and even its own siblings, Maruti Wagon-R and Maruti S-Presso.