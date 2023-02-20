New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna Rendered Based On Teaser Images

2023 Hyundai Verna will go on sale on March 21 and is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) released the first teasers of the upcoming Verna a few days ago and its official launch timeline has also been revealed. The midsize sedan will be launched on March 21, 2023 and the pre-bookings are already taken at dealerships and online.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is a radical departure from the outgoing model inside and out. Before its market entry, here we have a couple of digitally rendered images based on the teasers. The five-seater is based on the updated K2 platform and will have larger dimensions and a distinctive notchback-like roofline enabling a brand new rear profile.

The front fascia of the new-gen Verna takes inspiration from the global Elantra, Sonata and previous-generation Grandeur facelift. Below the muscular bonnet with plenty of creases, a wide light bar covers the width while the grille, headlamps and fog lamps are placed in a single cluster – all of them have been thoroughly redesigned.

Other exterior highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, chromed window line, new sharper character lines, revised boot, crystalline LED tail lamps connected by a light bar in a similar fashion to the Elantra and a new rear bumper. The interior will also be brand new with the presence of a layered dashboard and centre console, and the use of more premium quality surface materials.

The features list will boast a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, powered and ventilated seats, adjustable headrests, steering wheel with mounted controls, a sunroof, wireless charger, ADAS and a lot more.

Under the bonnet, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine developing 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. It will be paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine has been discontinued from the lineup and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol mill has been let go in favour of a new turbo petrol unit.

The bigger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will produce 160 PS and 253 Nm and it will replace the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine across Hyundai and Kia models.

Render Source: Kolesa.ru