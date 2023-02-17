All-New 2023 Hyundai Verna To Get ADAS, Launch On March 21

New-gen 2023 Hyundai Verna will be officially launched on March 21 in India; gets a host of updates inside and out

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) unveiled the first official teaser images of the new generation Verna in the domestic market a few days ago. The official bookings for the all-new midsize sedan have commenced in India for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and its powertrain lineup as well as variant levels and colour palette have also been divulged.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will be available in EX, S, SX and SX (O) variants and it will be sold in a total of nine paint schemes including seven single-tone and two dual-tone shades. The new colours include black, white and a brown paint scheme. The five-seater is expected to be based on a new platform and will likely have larger proportions than the outgoing model.

The second largest car producer in the country has confirmed today that the 2023 Verna will be launched on March 21 at 11 am. As for the performance, the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque has been retained. It will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT auto.

An all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine will join the lineup for the first time and it will more likely kick out 160 PS and 253 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The powertrain will replace the 1.4-litre turbo gasoline mill across the Hyundai and Kia portfolio.

It will also help Hyundai to compete firmly against the 1.5-litre Evo petrol engine-equipped VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia. The exterior is a radical departure compared to the existing Verna as it follows the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy, taking inspiration from the global Elantra and Grandeur.

On the outside, it comprises a dual-layer headlamp, wide grille section with new inserts, LED light bar below the bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels, notchback-like roofline, full-width LED tail lamps, a new boot and rear bumper, muscular bonnet, sharper character lines and creases, etc. The interior will also be more premium with the presence of a larger touchscreen, an all-digital cluster, ADAS tech, etc.