All-New 2023 Hyundai Verna Officially Teased, Bookings Open

2023 Hyundai Verna will be launched in the coming weeks and it will be powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo GDI petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the first official teaser for the new generation Verna ahead of its market launch and its bookings have commenced across authorised dealerships and online. The midsize sedan has been a long-standing nameplate in its segment and is subjected to a major overhaul this time around.

The reservations are taken for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and it has been confirmed to be available in a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine. It will replace the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill that produces 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is expected to be significantly more powerful.

The bigger turbocharged gasoline mill will likely develop around 160 PS and 253 Nm and it will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder MPi naturally-aspirated petrol engine will continue to be offered and it generates a peak power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna’s three teaser images show the presence of a brand new side profile and front end and a more modern rear section. It certainly draws design inspiration from the global Elantra and Sonata. The side profile shows chromed window line and a notchback-like roof culminating in a swooping spoiler section at the edge of the boot structure.

Besides new character lines, a more raked front windshield and blackened pillars, the 2023 Hyundai Verna boasts connected LED tail lamps with a thin strip covering the width of the vehicle. The VERNA branding and Hyundai badge can also be noted and the rear bumper will also be brand new. The front fascia will also stick by the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy.

It features a more prominent grille section with seamless integration of lighting elements as the Elantra and recently launched Tucson, a horizontal LED strip below the muscular bonnet with new creases. The visual changes will further be enhanced by a set of newly designed alloy wheels. The new turbo engine will help Hyundai to compete firmly against the 1.5-litre Evo petrol engine equipped VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

The upcoming Hyundai Verna will sit on a new platform and is expected to have larger proportions compared to the outgoing model enabling a roomier cabin. The interior will also be brand new with a thoroughly redesigned dashboard and centre console and a feature list comprising ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.