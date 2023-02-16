New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna – Top 5 Things Revealed So Far

2023 Hyundai Verna gets a thorough revision inside and out; will feature a new 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with MT and DCT options

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) released official teaser images of the all-new Verna a couple of days ago. It undergoes a major update inside and out and is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. The interior will also be packed with high-end features and here are the five things that have been revealed about the upcoming midsize sedan:

1. Variants and Bookings:

The new-gen Verna will be available in EX, S, SX and SX (O) trims and reservations are taken for an initial token of Rs. 25,000.

2. Colours:

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be retailed in a total of nine colour schemes – seven single-tone and two dual-tone shades. The second largest car producer in the country has confirmed that three of them will be new paintjobs – Abyss Black, Atlas White and Tellurian Brown.

3. Two Petrol Engines:

Hyundai has also said that the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine currently producing around 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque will be no more. However, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm will be retailed and it will be linked with a six-speed manual or a CVT. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol mill will be replaced by an all-new engine.

The bigger and more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine is expected to produce around 160 PS and 253 Nm and it will be connected to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. Both powertrains will be RDE and E20 compliant.

4. Design:

From the three teaser images, it is clear that the 2023 Hyundai Verna takes design inspiration from the global previous gen Grandeur and the latest Elantra. While the twin-tier sharp headlamps are influenced by the Grandeur, the wide grille section, and the heavily creased bonnet draws cues from the Elantra. The side profile boasts a notchback-like roofline and the rear features connected tail lamps similar to the Elantra. The edges of the tail lamps and boot structure are other influences from the Elantra.

5. Launch Timeline:

The new generation Hyundai Verna will go on sale around May 2023 and its production is expected to commence next month at the brand’s Sriperumbudur facility near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.