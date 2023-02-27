New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna Leaked, Launch On March 21

2023 Hyundai Verna will go on sale on March 21 in India and it gets an assortment of revisions inside and out; a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will debut

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will officially launch the new generation Verna on March 21, 2023 in the domestic market. Its bookings are already open at authorised dealerships and via online. Ahead of its official debut, the images of the 2023 Hyundai Verna have been leaked online giving us all the key details we need to know about the exterior.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna gets a redesigned exterior and is now based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. It takes plenty of inspiration from the global Elantra and other Hyundai sedans. The front fascia gains a wide grille with black inserts and the sharp LED headlamps are integrated within a housing that extends below vertically to form LED fog lamps.

A horizontal strip of LED lighting covers the width of the vehicle just below the redesigned bonnet with muscular creases. Elsewhere you could find, a raked front windshield, newly designed alloy wheels, a fastback-like roofline, chromed window line that extends to form the same arc-like signature as in the front and rear, body-coloured door handles with an elegant character line running above them and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

A black shark fin antenna and raked rear windshield with a large glass area courtesy of the fastback silhouette are accompanied by connected LED tail lamps at the rear and a bumper with a skid plate. The Accent lettering will be replaced by Verna at the back in India. The cabin will also be a radical departure compared to the outgoing Verna.

It will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charger, sunroof, powered seats, six airbags, a new layered dashboard and centre console, ADAS for India, etc. The performance will continue to be derived from a 1.5-litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine developing 115 PS and 144 Nm.

However, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be discontinued from the Hyundai lineup. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine makes way for an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS. The NA petrol will be linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT while the new turbo petrol mill will be paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT. The prices will likely hover around Rs. 13.5 lakh to Rs. 24 lakh.

Leaked Image Source: Naver.com