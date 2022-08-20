New Citroen SUV (Creta Rival) Spied In India For The First Time

The new midsize SUV from Citroen will share many of its mechanicals with the C3, to rival Creta, Seltos and upcoming Hyryder & Grand Vitara

After launching the new Citroen C3 in India, the brand is now working on launching a midsize SUV to take on the rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. This new SUV is expected to make its debut by the first quarter of 2023. Here are all the details that you should check out.

For starters, this new midsize SUV is expected to share many of its critical components with the recently launched C3 and boasts larger dimensions and a stronger road presence. When compared to the C3, this new SUV features an elongated rear bumper, larger C-pillar and bigger windows. From what we know so far, this new SUV will get large headlamps, machine-cut alloy wheels, and LED tail lights that will give it a premium stance.

The brand is yet to share more details about this new SUV and but the reports do suggest that this new SUV is being developed specifically for the Indian market. Citroen is also expected to utilise most of the C3’s components to keep the costs in check. The dimensions too are yet to be shared by the brand.

The powertrain however is expected to be different from the C3 to give stiff competition to the rivals. In addition to this, the brand might also introduce a diesel powertrain option with this new SUV. In addition to this, this new SUV is also expected to be offered with an automatic gearbox option in addition to the standard manual gearbox.

On the features front, we are expecting Citroen to offer this new midsize SUV with all the bells and whistles. To start with, the SUV is expected to get many features like automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, semi-digital instrument console, power windows, wireless charging pad, cooled glove box, auto-dimming IRVMs, power-operated side mirrors, front driver’s armrest and more.

On the safety front, it will be offered with features like multiple airbags, seat belt reminders, traction control, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD, and more. In addition to this, other mandatory features like speed alert system, rear parking sensors, remote unlocking, and more will also be offered.