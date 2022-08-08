2023 Kia Seltos Facelift To Come With A Host Of Updates – Details

2023 Kia Seltos could be introduced in India early next year with an array of changes inside the cabin and visually; engine options could be carried over

Only a few weeks ago, Kia introduced the updated version of the Seltos in the foreign markets. Considering its popularity, the midsize SUV is expected to reach India towards the end of this calendar year or in early 2023. The rivalry in its segment is getting ever so intense with new rivals coming in and the facelift will respond to the growing competition.

The 2023 Kia Seltos comes with notable exterior updates to differentiate itself from the existing model. The front fascia composes a revised LED headlight cluster, newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights that stretch into the grille section, redesigned front bumper and a prominent air intake shrouded by a faux aluminium skid plate.

The design of the LED fog lights remains the same as the current model. Elsewhere, you could find a set of newly designed alloy wheels, sleeker LED taillights found on either side of the new Kia corporate badge, L-shaped LED signature similar to the recently facelifted Venue, and an updated rear bumper with a faux skid plate. These changes do give a refreshed vibe.

The overall proportions of the 2023 Kia Seltos stay identical to the existing model and the interior is equipped with a new curved screen as seen on the EV6 electric crossover, which was launched in India a few weeks ago. You could also find a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity option in the upcoming five-seater.

The cabin also features new switches for the AC controls while a rotary dial stands in place of the gear lever. The equipment list comes with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based tech this time around and it will be accompanied by six airbags across the range, a 360-degree camera system, an air purifier, powered seats and a lot more.

We do not expect any performance changes to be available in the India-spec version as the familiar 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engines will likely be retained. As for the transmission, a six-speed MT, a six-speed AT and a seven-speed DCT could be made available.