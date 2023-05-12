Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Launch In The Coming Weeks – Details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India soon and it will be available in a total of seven colour schemes

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Fronx compact SUV coupe only a few weeks ago and it will be followed by the long-awaited Jimny. The lifestyle off-road SUV has larger proportions than the global model and it has two additional doors allowing for more passengers inside the cabin. The more spacious model will have increased bootspace as well.

All that while measuring under four metres in length as the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar, which is expected to make its global debut on August 15. The Jimny made its global debut in its five-door form at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and it will likely be launched in the first or second week of June.

The bookings for the off-roader are already open at dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. The SUV is rolled out of Maruti Suzuki’s production facility in Gurugram and it will be shipped to global markets as well. It will be sold in a total of two trims namely Zeta and Alpha, and expect the prices to hover around Rs. 10.5 lakh for the base model (ex-showroom).

The range-topping Maruti Suzuki Jimny will likely carry a price of around Rs. 14.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the global model, it will be packed with more features as well including a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, reverse parking camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ESP with HHA, HDC, ABS with EBD and so on.

Under the bonnet, the Jimny will use a 1.5L NA four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 105 PS and 134 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels as standard. The renowned Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system will be one of the major highlights.

It will be available in seven colour schemes namely Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey and Pearl Artic White.