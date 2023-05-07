Will Fronx & Jimny Help Increase Maruti’s SUV Market Share? – Analysis

Soon following the Fronx, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny in India in the coming weeks and it will have no direct rivals upon arrival

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV next in the domestic market and it debuted alongside the recently launched Fronx at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The largest car producer has been on a launch spree over the last year or so and the arrival of new models has certainly helped in upping its market share mainly in the UV space.

The bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx could have crossed well over 25,000 already as it has been well received by customers. The five-seater is based on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno premium hatchback and both have several commonalities including the features list. The Fronx derives power from a 1.2L NA K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The return of the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine meant that the Fronx is sold in an expansive range.

The BoosterJet petrol engine was previously found in the Baleno RS and it generates 100 PS and 148 Nm. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT. The compact SUV coupe derives design cues from the Grand Vitara and it has an upright front fascia boasting a split headlamp cluster, a prominent grille section and a thick horizontal chrome slat.

The equipment list comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console, six airbags, cruise control, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, adjustable headrests and more. The five-door Jimny, on the other hand, will have no rivals upon arrival and it will cater to a different set of audiences with globally renowned go-anywhere capabilities.

It will likely be priced between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more spacious and practical than the global three-door model. Considering the good reception for the Grand Vitara midsize SUV and Brezza, we do expect Maruti Suzuki’s SUV market share to only increase with the arrival of the Fronx and Jimny with high volume potential at Nexa dealerships.