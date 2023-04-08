Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launch This Month, Expected Price At Rs. 6.99-10.49L

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants; to likely carry a price of around Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has lined up two launches back to back in the domestic market as the Fronx will be introduced later this month while the Jimny lifestyle off-roader will hit the market sometime next month or in June. The Fronx is a compact SUV coupe, which will be positioned slightly below the Brezza in the brand’s portfolio.

It will be sold exclusively through the Nexa premium dealerships and buyers can choose between Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants in an expensive range. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will get two powertrain and three transmission options as the 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine has made a comeback to India, developing around 100 PS and 148 Nm.

It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The regular 1.2L NA petrol engine will be available in a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. This particular mill will be retailed in Sigma, Delta and Delta+ grades while the turbo can be bought in Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants.

The NA petrol is capable of producing 90 PS maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The manual transmission will be standard in all three trims while the AMT in Delta and Delta+ trims. The turbo MT will be standard in Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants while the AT only in top-end Zeta and Alpha trims.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to be priced between Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 10.49 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The detailed drive review of the Fronx will be posted on our channel tomorrow. It has a lot in common with the Baleno and is based on the Heartect platform.

The features list will comprise a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six airbags, HUD, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control and much more.