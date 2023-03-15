Maruti Suzuki Fronx Spied During Final Testing Ahead Of Launch

Maruti Suzuki Fronx compact SUV coupe has been spotted in its final testing phase ahead of the market launch next month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) unveiled the Fronx alongside the Jimny at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The compact SUV coupe will go on sale next month in India and it has been spotted in its final testing phase. The bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are already open at authorised dealerships or online.

The prototype spotted wears a white body colour and it appears to be a high-spec variant. The five-seater is underpinned by the lightweight Heartect platform as it shares a lot with the Baleno premium hatchback. The exterior comprises a prominent front grille with chrome garnish and the signature crystal block LED Daytime Running Lights.

It follows the Crafted Futurism design philosophy according to the brand and boasts an upright profile with wide-sweeping LED rear combination lamps covering the entire width of the vehicle. Other visual highlights are precision-cut alloy wheels, faux skid plates at the front and rear, squared-off wheel arches with black cladding, chromed window line, etc.

The interior is packed with premium features accentuated by black and Bordeaux contrasting colour theme. The equipment list comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, HUD, turn-by-turn navigation, a 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charger, Arkamys surround sound, 40+ Suzuki Connect features ranging from safety and security, location and trips, vehicle information and alerts, etc.

The key safety features include six airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist and rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD & brake assist (BA), ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available in 6 single-tone and 3 dual-tone paint options. It derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

The K12N Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop tech produces 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The turbo petrol mill kicks out 100 PS at 5,500 rpm and 148 Nm at 2,000-4,500 rpm. The former is linked with a five-speed MT or an AMT while the latter is paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT with paddle shifters.